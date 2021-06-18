 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

