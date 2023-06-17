Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.