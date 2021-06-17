 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Harbour disappears amidst thick fog

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News