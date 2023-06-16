Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
