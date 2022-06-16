Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It …
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.