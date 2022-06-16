Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.