 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Harbour disappears amidst thick fog

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News