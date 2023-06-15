Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.