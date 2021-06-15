 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

