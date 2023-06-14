Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.