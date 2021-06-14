 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

