Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The …
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Glens Falls area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…