Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

