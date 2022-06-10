Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.