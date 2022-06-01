Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.