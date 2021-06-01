Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.