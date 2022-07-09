Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.