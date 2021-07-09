Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Part…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Do…
Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see th…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.