Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

