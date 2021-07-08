 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

