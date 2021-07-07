 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

