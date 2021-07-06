Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.