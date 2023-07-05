The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan on a rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Part…