Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.