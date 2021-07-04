 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the destructive history of "E" storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News