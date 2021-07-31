Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rai…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chanc…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…