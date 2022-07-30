Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the maki…