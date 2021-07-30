 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

