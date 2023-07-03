Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.