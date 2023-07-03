Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan on a rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Th…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Part…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…