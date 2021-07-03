 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

