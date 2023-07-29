Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
