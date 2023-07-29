Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.