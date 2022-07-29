Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Glens Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the maki…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.