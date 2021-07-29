 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How firefighters live when deployed at wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News