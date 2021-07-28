 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

