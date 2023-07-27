Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.