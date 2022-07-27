Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.