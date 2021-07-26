Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.