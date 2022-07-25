Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.