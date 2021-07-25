The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Peri…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. You may wa…
The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 …
Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Part…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 …