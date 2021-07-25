 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.

