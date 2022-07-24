Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

