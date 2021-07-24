 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

The Glens Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.

