Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's co…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Pa…