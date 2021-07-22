 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Glens Falls will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northwest heat wave affecting Christmas tree farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News