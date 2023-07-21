Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Glens Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect …