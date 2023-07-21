Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.