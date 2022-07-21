The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's co…
The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Pa…