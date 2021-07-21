The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit poststar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
