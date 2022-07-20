The Glens Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit poststar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Glens Falls, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Glens Falls community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Glens Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's co…
Glens Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Pa…