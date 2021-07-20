 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flooded with support as Oregon mega fire spreads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News