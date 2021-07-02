 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Folks in the Glens Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

