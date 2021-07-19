 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

