Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
