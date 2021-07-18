 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit poststar.com for local news and weather.

