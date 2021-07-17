Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.