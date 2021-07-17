 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Glens Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on poststar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flooded with support as Oregon mega fire spreads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News